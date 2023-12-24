Bears who made the ‘nice' list in win over Cardinals

There will be no coal for the Bears this Christmas. The offense was as hot as a burning Yule log to start the game, and scored three touchdowns in three-straight drives between the first and second quarters. The defense was stingier than a miserly Scrooge. There were some icy patches over the middle of the game, and in the fourth quarter it looked like the Grinch might steal the team’s Christmas joy. But the Bears delivered a win in the end.

No studs or duds this week. Instead, here are the Bears that are at the top of Chicago’s “nice” list after the 27-16 victory.

KHALIL HERBERT

Herbert has not looked like himself since returning from an ankle injury in Week 11. Over the last month he rushed for just 75 yards on 31 carries (2.4 YPC), and had a paltry eight yards in each of the last two games. Herbert finally broke through for big gains when the Bears needed it most. With D’Onta Foreman out for personal reasons, Herbert took over as the starter again and reeled off a 13-yard game to start the game. That set the tone for a strong rushing attack all day for the Bears. One of Herbert’s most impressive runs capped off the team’s second touchdown drive. As running lanes closed in the middle, he bounced the ball outside for an 11-yard score. Herbert finished the day with 20 carries for 112 yards and the touchdown.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

COLE KMET

Kmet was clearly in pain as he played through a quadriceps injury, but he gutted through and turned in a career-best game– in just one half. Kmet crossed the 100-yard threshold for the first time in his four-year career, with 107 yards on four catches. Kmet also made the play of the day with an incredible adjustment to haul in a 53-yard bomb from Justin Fields. But Kmet suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not play in the second half.

CODY WHITEHAIR / LUCAS PATRICK

Each lineman has been maligned over the course of the year, due to lackluster play and untimely penalties. But Patrick and Whitehair combined to open some big holes in the run game. They also created escape routes for Fields to scramble through. Patrick was flagged for a costly holding penalty, but Social Media Hive Mind said it was a bad call… so we’ll go with that.

JUSTIN JONES

Jones has steadily produced more and more as the season has progressed, and turned in one of his best performances of the season on Sunday. He started the day with a sack on the first defensive series of the game. That put the Cardinals well behind the sticks and forced an eventual punt. Jones wrecked another drive practically single-handedly when he hurried Kyler Murray on back-to-back pass attempts, leading to another punt. He finished the day with two tackles, including a sack and a TFL.

KYLER GORDON

Gordon had a strong game both in pass coverage and as a tackler near the line of scrimmage on Sunday. He showed off his typical good instincts and solid fundamentals as he kept ball carriers in front of him. Gordon had one big PBU on the Cardinals’ second-drive of the game when he denied a deep pass to Rondale Moore on third down and forced a punt. The guy they call Spider-Man also caught a QB in his webs for the first time in his career. He sacked Murray near the end of the third quarter for the milestone. Gordon ended up leading the team with seven tackles.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.