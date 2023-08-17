Bears waive one linebacker, sign another

The Bears subtracted a linebacker from their roster, then added another on Thursday. The team announced they waived/injured Buddy Johnson, then signed Davion Taylor.

The Bears signed Johnson on July 25 to work as a depth piece in the linebackers room. The Steelers selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, but Pittsburgh waived him after his rookie season. Last year, Johnson spent time on the Texans and 49ers practice squads.

Taylor was an Eagles third-round draft pick in 2020. He played in 21 games, including seven starts between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but had his development stalled by multiple injuries. Taylor spent 2022 on the Eagles practice squad.

Taylor is likely a fringe candidate to make the Bears roster out of camp. The linebacker unit includes Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Walker, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Dylan Cole, Micah Baskerville, Mykal Walker, DeMarquis Gates, Barrington Wade and now Taylor.

The Bears will cut their roster down from 91 players to 53 players on Aug. 29.

