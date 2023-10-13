Bears vs. Vikings predictions: Can Bears win second game in a row?

Can the Bears make it two games in a row? The Bears enjoyed an extended break after beating the Commanders on Thursday Night Football and used that time to do some extra self-scouting to help them get their second win of the season against the Vikings this Sunday at Soldier Field. The Under Center crew weighed in on whether the team could get it done to improve to 2-4 on the season, or whether they’ll fall to 1-5.

KENNETH DAVIS

The Bears are back home to face the Vikings coming off of their first victory this season. I think the Bears offense will perform similar to last week versus the Commanders, and the week before facing off against the Broncos. Teven Jenkins has returned, which should benefit the offensive line. Look, full disclosure, if Justin Jefferson was able to suit up for the Vikings, I'd probably go with the Vikes winning this Sunday. But he is not, so I'm going with the Bears. Two wins in a row baby!

Bears: 34, Vikings: 24

JOSH SCHROCK

The Bears roll into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with good vibes and a ton of momentum. They finally got all the breaks against the Commanders, and the Vikings will be without all-world receiver Justin Jefferson.

So, the Bears make it two in a row, right? Not so fast my friends.

I’ve seen this movie too many times in the NFL. The Vikings still have top rookie Jordan Addison, star tight end T.J. Hockenson, and a good quarterback in Kirk Cousins. The Bears’ defense is still far too leaky for my liking. Cousins makes the throws down the stretch to knock off the Bears by a hair.

Vikings 31, Bears 27

ALEX SHAPIRO

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and his absence undoubtedly gives the Bears a better chance to win. But rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison is no slouch and T.J. Hockenson is one of the best pass catching tight ends in the league. Each guy has found success in the middle of the field, which is an area the Bears have trouble defending. You can point to Kirk Cousins’ turnover numbers as another potential factor in a Bears win, but his huge passing yardage and passing touchdown numbers can’t be ignored, either. He can sling it, and he will challenge the team through the air.

On offense, the line has protected Justin Fields well lately, but Brian Flores’ exotic blitzes could be a problem. Flores brings pressure from all over the field and disguises it well. The Bears faced a similarly aggressive defensive play caller in Todd Bowles when they played the Buccaneers in Week 2, and they struggled. The Bucs sacked Fields six times that game. If Fields takes a similar number of sacks this week, they’ll fall behind the sticks and could have trouble continuing their recent offensive momentum.

Vikings: 27, Bears: 24

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.