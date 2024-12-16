Bears vs. Vikings: Monday Night Football start time, channel, how to watch and more

The Chicago Bears will look to break their seven-game losing streak against the Minnesota Vikings in Monday Night Football this week.

The divisional game comes as the Bears, at 4-9 on the season, are officially out of playoff contention. Still, they hope to get interim head coach Thomas Brown his first career win when they head to the Twin Cities for their second-to-last road game of the season.

Here's how to watch and more.

What time does the Bears game start?

Kickoff for Monday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 16,

What channel is the Bears game on?

The Bears’ game will air on ABC this week, and will also be available via the ESPN-Plus streaming service.

The other Monday night game between the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders will kick off at 7:30 p.m., and will air on ESPN.

Bears vs. Vikings: What to know

The Bears played the Vikings in Week 12 of the season, storming back from a fourth quarter deficit before losing 30-27 in overtime against their division rivals.

Caleb Williams had one of his best career games in the contest, throwing for 340 yards and rushing for 33 more. He also threw two touchdown passes in the game, with DJ Moore catching one of them to cap off a seven reception, 106-yard performance.

The Bears will be without key playmakers on both sides of the ball Monday, as running back Roschon Johnson remains out with a concussion and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Jr. will miss the contest with a knee injury.

Running back D'Andre Swift is questionable for the game with a quad injury, but is expected to play.

After losing two games in a row, the Vikings have now reeled off six consecutive victories, including a 42-21 dominating performance against former quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Falcons last week.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown for 3,299 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Vikings, who currently sit at 11-2 on the regular season and are closing in on clinching a playoff berth. The Vikings are one game behind the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC, and will close the regular season against the Lions in a Week 18 showdown at Ford Field.