Bears vs. Titans injury report: D-line depth could face early test due to several ailments

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears will open their 2024 season Sunday near full strength, with one critical exception.

While defensive end Montez Sweat (toe) was a full participant Friday and is on track to play vs. the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field, other members of the Bears' D-line might be unable to make their season debut Sunday.

Second-year defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was ruled out Friday with a groin injury, while defensive end DeMarcus Walker (groin) was limited. Pass rusher Darrell Taylor did not practice Friday due to a foot injury he suffered in Thursday's practice.

The Bears listed both Walker and Taylor as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Titans.

Taylor was stepped on during Thursday's practice, and the Bears will work him out on Saturday and before the game on Sunday to determine his availability.

The Bears' defensive line depth has been a constant topic of conversation during the offseason. General manager Ryan Poles traded for Taylor at the end of training camp to bolster the pass rush opposite Sweat.

If Taylor can't go Sunday, the Bears will rely on Sweat, Walker (should he play), rookie Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, and Daniel Hardy on the edges. Pickens' absence could potentially mean a practice squad elevation for defensive tackle Byron Cowart. Cowart would slot in as the fourth interior defensive lineman behind Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings, and Chris Williams.

As for Keenan Allen, head coach Matt Eberflus said he believes the veteran wide receiver is on track to play Sunday. Allen has been dealing with a heel issue since last week but was a full practice participant Friday.

Running back Roschon Johnson, guard Ryan Bates, and offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie are ready to play and carry no designation.

On the Titans' side, veteran safety Jamal Adams has been ruled out with a hip injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (calf) are questionable.

