Bears vs. Texans inactives: Rome Odunze in, Keenan Allen out on SNF

HOUSTON, Texas -- Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams got some good news and some bad news before Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze is active and will play, but veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is inactive for the primetime clash.

Odunze receiver suffered a sprained MCL late in Chicago's Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Odunze returned to practice Friday and said he "felt solid" and would do everything possible to be on the field Sunday against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

Odunze said his knee was structurally sound, and he was not concerned that he could make the injury worse. The Bears worked Odunze out before the game and determined he felt good enough to play Sunday night.

As for Allen, the 32-year-old receiver injured his heel during the final week of training camp. Allen played in Week 1 but re-aggravated the injury while tracking a deep pass from Williams in the second half. Allen did not practice all week, but the Bears hoped that a week of rest would allow Allen to play against the Texans.

That was not the case.

After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, second-year receiver Tyler Scott will suit up Sunday night. Wide receiver Collin Johnson, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, is also active.

Velus Jones is inactive after muffing a kick return in the win over the Titans.

Linebacker Noah Sewell, defensive end Dominique Robinson, fullback Khari Blasingame, and offensive tackle Krian Amegadjie are also inactive.

