Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch Thursday's preseason finale

The Bears have torn through their preseason slate, currently holding a 3-0 record with wins over the Texans, Bills and Bengals. They'll look to finish undefeated when they take on the 0-3 Chiefs Thursday night

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed his starters, including Caleb Williams, will not play in the preseason final.e

Thursday's game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT at Arrowhead Stadium, and will air on FOX 32 and NFL Network. Fans can also stream the game on  ChicagoBears.com and Chicago Bears Official App.

The Bears' regular season schedule begins on Sunday, Sept. 8. Here's a full look at their 2024 regular season slate.

WeekOpponentDateTime (CT)Television
1vs. Tennessee TitansSun, Sept. 812 p.m.FOX
2at Houston TexansSun, Sept. 157:20 p.m.NBC
3at Indianapolis ColtsSun, Sept. 2212 p.m.CBS
4vs. Los Angeles RamsSun, Sept. 2912 p.m.FOX
5vs. Carolina PanthersSun, Oct. 612 p.m.FOX
6vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)Sun, Oct. 138:30 a.m.NFL Network
7BYE WEEK﻿﻿﻿
8at Washington CommandersSun, Oct. 2712 p.m.CBS
9at Arizona CardinalsSun, Nov. 33:05 p.m.CBS
10vs. New England PatriotsSun, Nov. 1012 p.m.FOX
11vs. Green Bay PackersSun, Nov. 1712 p.m.FOX
12vs. Minnesota VikingsSun, Nov. 2412 p.m.FOX
13at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)Thu, Nov. 2811:30 a.m.CBS
14at San Francisco 49ersSun, Dec. 83:25 p.m.FOX
15at Minnesota VikingsMon, Dec. 167:15 p.m.ABC
16vs. Detroit LionsSun, Dec. 2212 p.m.FOX
17vs. Seattle SeahawksThu, Dec. 267:15 p.m.Prime Video
18at Green Bay PackersSat/Sun, Jan. 4/5TBDTBD

