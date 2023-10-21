Bears ‘unlikely' to be active near the NFL trade deadline: reports

Speculation has risen about how the Bears might operate toward the NFL trade deadline, which ends on Oct. 31.

But a new report shows Ryan Poles and company aren't likely to be active at the deadline.

"As it stands now, Chicago is unlikely to be active at or near the trade deadline," CBS' Jonathan Jones wrote. "The Bears shipped Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith off last fall ahead of the deadline, but sources indicated the team isn't jazzed about sending away more players for mid-round picks this year."

We speculated if the Bears could try to clean up fire sales around the league. The Broncos, Vikings and Cardinals poise to be active sellers at the trade deadline. But it wouldn't make much sense for the Bears to buy, however. Their playoff odds are shot, at this point, leaving them no reason to try to quickly enhance their roster.

What about selling? Rumors have swirled about the future of Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson and Darnell Mooney. It could be a solid opportunity to sell off expiring contracts and maximize the value of aging veterans. Although, new reports have surfaced about the Bears' disinterest in making Johnson available.

It sounds like the bulk of the Bears' roster work will come in the offseason.

That line of thinking makes sense for many reasons. Despite Justin Fields' thumb injury, the front office requires a full analysis of him this season. It would be unwise for the Bears to trade Johnson, too, considering how difficult elite cornerbacks are to discover.

It doesn't make much sense to sell on anyone unless you're certain that player won't be a part of the organization's long-term plan. And their season struggles haven't provided them with sensical motivation to try and enhance their roster this season. They can deal with that in the offseason.

Nevertheless, to paraphrase a line from Mooney distributed by Johnson --- you'll know where you're at after Nov. 1.

Will anyone Bears player be traded at the deadline?

