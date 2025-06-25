The Chicago Bears have announced their 2025 practice schedule and announced when training camp tickets will be available.

According to the Bears, there will be 11 practices open to the public later this summer, with joint workouts with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills both among those dates.

Fans are required to obtain tickets to see the Bears practice at their Halas Hall facility in Lake Forest, with shuttle services moving fans back and forth between a suburban mall and the practice venue.

Tickets are available for free, and will be available in coming weeks.

Here are the Bears’ open practices for 2025:

Friday, July 25 – 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 26 – 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29 – 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 30 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 31 – 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 7 – 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 8 – Joint practice with Miami Dolphins at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 13 – 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 14 – 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 15 – Joint practice with Buffalo Bills at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Bears, tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. through the Bears’ official website.

Tickets can be accessed exclusively through the Bears’ official app, according to the team. Resale of tickets is strictly prohibited.

The team’s Family Fest will return to Solider Field this summer, taking place on Sunday, Aug. 3. Tickets will go on sale for that event on July 11, according to the team.

Parking is available at Hawthorn Mall in suburban Vernon Hills, with shuttle service running between the mall and Halas Hall.