Bears training camp observations: Defense stymies Caleb Williams, offense in red zone

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Caleb Williams' development and growth won't be linear. There will be bumpy practices as the Bears rookie quarterback continues to create a solid base for his NFL liftoff.

Thursday's practice was filled with teaching moments for the No. 1 overall pick.

Williams was once again precise and accurate in 7-on-7 work, but the defense put the clamps on the offense in the red-zone-centric 11-on-11 periods.

The Bears' defensive line caused havoc for most of the day, causing Williams to extend plays and experiment with unique arm angles to get passes off. During the first block of 11-on-11 work, defensive end Montez Sweat got quick pressure off the edge, forcing Williams to fire a submarine pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson batted the pass away.

Williams' lone completion during the first block off 11-on-11 work went to running back D'Andre Swift.

That first team period was a harbinger of what was to come for Williams and the Bears' offense.

Williams completed just three passes during two red zone periods. He also had a ball tipped at the line by defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and fumbled when he got stuck in a muddy pocket and had the ball knocked out by Sweat. Sweat immediately pointed to himself and apologized for touching the quarterback.

The shaky red-zone period is a necessary learning experience for the rookie quarterback as he continues to get a feel for what is and isn't possible at this level.

"It’s harder in the red zone because things are shorter, it’s condensed, and it’s just harder to execute down there," head coach Matt Eberflus said after practice. "So, windows are tighter. We’re going to have to learn what those are. 7-on-7 was good, but once we got into team, it was more fast paced, you can feel the rush. It’s just about going through the process of that."

The Bears finished the day with some situational end-of-half work. With 50 seconds left and one timeout, the offense started at midfield, needing to get into field goal range.

Once again, the defense dominated the period.

Williams took a shot deep for Rome Odunze on first-and-10, but Stevenson had good coverage, and the pass was long and out of reach. After an incomplete pass to Swift on second down, Williams rolled left on third down and tried to hit DJ Moore, but the pass fell incomplete, and the Bears punted.

The offense's second crack at the end-of-half drill didn't go much better.

Williams opened the drill with a 5-yard completion to Odunze, but safety Jaquan Brisker downed Odunze before he could get out of bounds. Twenty seconds ran off the clock before Williams snapped the ball on second down and fired an incomplete pass to Odunze.

A false start pushed the offense back to the 50, setting up a third-and-10 with 20 seconds left.

Williams snapped the ball and was immediately flushed left. The quarterback extended the play and saw Moore flash open along the sideline. Williams flipped his hips while on the run and fired a dart toward Moore, but safety Kevin Byard closed quickly and nearly notched a leaping interception. Byard couldn't get both feet down inbounds, but his pass breakup forced a punt and ended the drill.

Here are more notes from Day 5 of camp:

-- Williams did have a good 7-on-7 period, which included a beautifully thrown touchdown pass to Velus Jones Jr. Williams lofted the pass just over the outstretched hands of cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and Jones hauled in the pass in the corner of the end zone. Williams also hit Keenan Allen for a touchdown when he fired a short pass past the diving hand of linebacker T.J. Edwards. Allen secured the catch and walked into the end zone.

-- Cornerback Josh Blackwell almost picked off Williams in 7-on-7 work. The third-year slot corner jumped a pass intended for running back Travis Homer but couldn't secure the pick.

-- Left tackle Braxton Jones continues to be limited. He participated in the first block of 11-on-11 work before giving way to Larry Borom.

-- Cornerback Kyler Gordon did not practice Thursday. He was removed from Tuesday's practice due to tightness and is still dealing with it.

-- Center Ryan Bates took first-team reps Thursday. Expect Coleman Shelton to get those looks on Friday as the two continue to trade-off days.

-- Williams continues to get rave reviews from his teammates, with Stevenson becoming the latest player to praise the rookie quarterback's poise and demeanor.

"He's a team guy," Stevenson said. "You know, he's happy to be here, he's happy to be the quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He wants to lead this team to winning.

"From when he got here Day 1, he's been the same person. On the field, off the field and just seeing him come out here every day with a smile even though he's got a lot of pressure on his shoulders, just seeing him want to come out here and be the best quarterback the Chicago Bears have."

-- Eberflus said the Bears will decide whether or not Williams will play in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 1 "shortly."

-- The Bears will put the pads on for the first time of camp Friday and Saturday.

