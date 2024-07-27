Bears training camp observations: Caleb Williams, offense struggle in sluggish day in pads

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Seven days into camp and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is done talking about the potential of the 2024 team. What matters now is not what can be but what this group gets out of the effort they put in on the field.

"Is our roster in a better position than it was in Year 1 and Year 2? Yes. No question. There should be optimist, but we have a lot of work to do on the grass before we get to the first game," Eberflus said after Saturday's second padded practice at Halas Hall. "We know what our vision is, but we have to focus on our mission, and the mission is to get to the first game the best team we can be and playing at a very high level -- the best we can for that first game. Then we got to get better every week as we go."

Eberflus' reality check comes after a sluggish Saturday practice that saw the defense dominate rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense in every team period. The Bears expected these bumps, and Eberflus quickly noted how early it was in camp.

These Bears, however, still have a long way to go to reach said vision.

"I also said to them after the practice, 'Guys, all three phases have to play well for us to be a good football team.' So, there's going to be days where the defense struggles or special teams struggles, but it's got to be all three phases hitting on all cylinders, and we're just not there yet, and, of course, it's early in training camp and I don't expect us to be."

Williams' day started off rocky when he threw back-to-back interceptions in 7-on-7 work. On the first pick, Williams tried to squeeze a ball into tight end Gerald Everett, who was triple-covered. Safety Adrian Colbert easily jumped in front of Everett for the back. Williams tried to hit DJ Moore on a post route on the next play, but undrafted rookie cornerback Reddy Steward picked him off.

Eberflus liked how Williams responded in the remainder of the drill, but the full team period brought more struggles for the rookie quarterback and the first-team offense.

The Bears opened the first team period with back-to-back false starts on tight end Marcedes Lewis and right tackle Darnell Wright. In total, the Bears had five false starts and two delay of game penalties Saturday. This comes after they had five false starts during the first padded practice Friday.

Saturday's issues were, according to Eberflus, different than Friday's.

"I would say yesterday was more of a function of us using different cadences and today was more a function of what the defense was doing and focusing in," Eberflus said after Saturday's practice.

Williams' best throw of Saturday came during the first team period. The rookie quarterback was flushed out of the pocket to the right and threw a dart while on the run to Everett over the middle for a gain of 15. One play later, rookie Rome Odunze beat cornerback Jaylon Johnson on a crossing route for a big gain to end the period.

The rest of the day was a slog for the offense, filled with pre-snap penalties, constant pressure on Williams, and limited openings for their receivers.

The day ended with a two-minute drill that encapsulated a sloppy day.

Williams and the offense -- sans Moore and Keenan Allen -- started with the ball on their own 30 with 1:20 left and trailing by seven.

Williams opened the drill with a 7-yard completion to Odunze and a 4-yard completion to running back Roschon Johnson. Two plays later, Wiliams hit Everett over the middle to get down to the opposing 41 with 39 seconds left.

On first-and-10 from the 41, defensive end Montez Sweat beat Wright off the edge and knocked the ball out of Williams' hand for a strip sack. Eberflus immediately pulled Sweat from the drill. It's the second time this week that Sweat has made contact with Williams' hand in the pocket.

"He knows he should not do that," Eberflus said after practice. "I threw him out of the drill today. Then I pulled him aside, and I said, ‘Look, you cannot do that. You’d be sick if something happens. OK?’ That’s what I told him and he understands that. And does he get around there fast and all that stuff? Yeah, he does. But he’s a superior elite athlete. He’s good enough to be able to stop and move away. So he’s got to be disciplined that way and he will in the future."

The defense recovered the fumble, but the Bears gave the ball back to the offense and docked them a down.

On third-and-10, Williams dropped back and tried to hit Dante Pettis, but safety Jaquan Brisker closed fast and knocked the ball away. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker sacked Williams on fourth down to end the drill.

Here are more notes from Day 7 of camp:

-- Right guard Nate Davis felt a "strain" during individual work Saturday and was held out for the remainder of practice. With Davis out, the Bears' first-team offensive line was Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Coleman Shelton, Ryan Bates, and Darnell Wright.

Davis was a limited participant during the offseason program, and his unreliability is becoming an issue for a team that wants offensive line continuity in front of a rookie quarterback.

"Availability is everything, right, in this league," Eberflus said when asked about Davis' spotty participation record. "So you’ve got to be available to practice and you’ve got to be able to go through hard in terms of doing hard better during training camp and that’s all part of preparing the first part of the season, being able to do that. To callous yourself, that’s your individual responsibility to the football team, and when you’re not out there, guess what? That doesn’t happen."

-- The Bears' defense chirped all throughout the second day of pads.

During 1-on-1 drills, cornerback Terell Smith was called for defensive holding on Odunze, which Johnson was not happy about.

"Make him work for that s--t," Johnson hollered at the officials after the flag.

During one 11-on-11 period, Odunze caught a ball along the sideline, but cornerback Tyrique Stevenson appeared to punch it out. The officials awarded the catch, saying the ball came out after he was out of bounds.

Brisker immediately ran over as the officials huddled up and yelled, 'F--k no!"

After Walker sacked Williams to end the two-minute period, Brisker jogged toward the offensive sideline and did the Steph Curry "Put Them To Sleep" celebration.

-- Stevenson nearly had an interception in 11-on-11 work. Williams tried to hit Odunze on a go ball but slightly underthrew it. Stevenson had an opportunity to come down with the pick, but he jumped early and could only bat it away.

-- In individual work, Velus Jones Jr. made a nice over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown against Jaylon Jones. Tyson Bagent delivered the strike.

Johnson had pass breakups on deep balls to Allen and Odunze. Williams had Allen but slightly underthrew the pass, and Johnson batted it away.

-- Linebacker Micah Baskerville notched an interception and a sack Saturday.

-- Gervon Dexter had an up-and-down day Saturday after a good showing Friday. He played with inconsistent pad level, but his get-off continues to improve.

“I think the get-off—I told him the other day that I think his get-off is better," Eberflus said Saturday of Dexter. I think the way he’s using his steps working toward the quarterback—I like that. He has to use his length better. He’s a long player. He has to use that extension and play off that because I think he’ll put more stress on the offensive line.”

-- Rookie defensive end Austin Booker flashed in pads over the past two days, both in individual work and team drills.

-- Both Ja'Tyre Carter and Josh Blackwell were dinged up Saturday and left practice early.

-- Defensive end Jacob Martin, cornerback Kyler Gordon, and wide receiver Nsimba Webster did not practice. Linebacker Noah Sewell was limited.

