Bears trade for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, reports say

Jackson previously played for the Detroit Lions before signing with the Rams last season

By NBC Chicago Staff

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 19: Jonah Jackson #72 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have made a trade to bolster their offensive line, reportedly acquiring guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams.

According to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears will trade a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Rams in the trade, which cannot be made official until the new NFL league year starts next week.

The Bears figured to be in the market for offensive line help, especially on the interior of the line, and Jackson was one of the top available targets on the trade market.

According to Spotrac, Jackson will carry a $14.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season, and will have a cap hit of $22.6 million next season unless the Bears were to cut him loose. If they do so, they would owe him $5.6 million on the cap.

The 28-year-old was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State by the Detroit Lions. He started 61 games for Detroit in his first four NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2021, before he signed a three-year deal with the Rams prior to last season.

Jackson was only able to play four games last season due to a shoulder injury, but has versatility on the interior of the line, playing games at both left and right guard and at center during his NFL career.

The Bears could end up losing guard Teven Jenkins in free agency this offseason, and the team is likely looking to upgrade at both guard and center, with Coleman Shelton struggling last season and the team looking to be less reliant on Ryan Bates and Doug Kramer next season.

The Bears had previously traded their sixth round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for linebacker Darrell Taylor, but have another pick they received from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Justin Fields trade last season.

