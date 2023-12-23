Bears to sign kicker Cairo Santos to 4-year extension

In the midst of yet another excellent campaign in his fourth season in Chicago, the Bears are rewarding the most accurate kicker in franchise history with a four-year contract extension, NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock confirms.

Bears are signing kicker Cairo Santos to a four-year extension, per source. @BradBiggs was first to report. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) December 23, 2023

Santos, 32, will earn $9.5 million in guaranteed money on the contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A kicker Christmas present: Bears are signing veteran kicker Cairo Santos to a four-year, $16 million extension that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, per source. It ties him to Chicago through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/dKVrsVXAdB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2023

In his second stint with the Bears, Santos entered the league in 2014 and initially appeared to be the long-term kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs before dealing with numerous injuries in his 2017 season.

It was that season which included his first stint in Chicago, a brief two-game stretch with the Bears that concluded when Santos re-injured the same groin that affected him earlier in the season.

After a few seasons as a journeyman, spending limited time with the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, Santos re-joined the Bears in 2020.

Nearly four seasons later, Santos credits Chicago with saving his career, and the franchise has rewarded the most steady part of the team with stability over the next four seasons.

