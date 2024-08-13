Bears to hold focus groups about new stadium plans this week

The Bears will to talk to fans about their new stadium this week, but they reportedly will not ask where fans would like to see it. The team confirmed on Tuesday that they will host focus groups about their next home, but according to the Chicago Tribune, the team won’t ask about preference between the city or the suburbs.

The team did not answer questions about the content of their focus groups.

Last year, the Bears bought 326 acres in Arlington Heights with the expectation that it would be the site of the team’s next stadium. Just over one year later, however, new team president and CEO Kevin Warren confirmed that the organization had shifted its focus to building a new stadium in downtown Chicago. In April, he revealed plans for that stadium and earlier this month he confirmed that the downtown plan is still the team’s primary focus.

“I still think that’s the most beautiful piece of property in the country, where lake meets architecture,” Warren said during a preseason game broadcast.

During that same broadcast, Warren did leave the door open for the Bears to ultimately move to the suburbs if the team can’t cut a deal with the city.

“We are the largest land owner in Arlington Heights. We own 326 acres, so that’s still an opportunity.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called the plan to build a stadium south of Soldier Field a non-starter due to financing questions.