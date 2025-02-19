Bears to increase season ticket prices by average of 10%, team announces

The Chicago Bears will raise the prices of season tickets by an average of 10% for the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.

In a letter to fans, Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said that the team evaluated several different factors before deciding on a plan that would raise prices on season tickets at Soldier Field.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration – incorporating market dynamics, industry trends, and a strong home schedule – an average increase of 10 percent for our 2025 season ticket package will be instituted,” Warren said.

The team had raised ticket prices by an average of 8% following the 2023 season, then proceeded to go 5-12 and to miss the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

There is growing optimism around the Bears after the hire of Ben Johnson as head coach, which Warren addressed in his letter to fans. He also promised the Bears would be aggressive in free agency and in the NFL Draft, where they currently hold three of the top 41 picks.

The Bears’ home schedule will include their traditional rivals in the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, all of whom made the NFL playoffs last season. The Bears will also host the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, two of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

The Bears will also have home games against the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants next season.

Last season the Bears had nine home games on their schedule, but one of those games took place in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. All eight of their home games in 2025 are set to be played in Chicago, with the full NFL schedule set to be released later in the spring.