Bears sign Olamide Zaccheaus, Travis Homer in free agency

The Chicago Bears have made several additions to their roster Monday, officially signing Olamide Zaccheaus and reportedly signing Travis Homer.

Reports had emerged the Bears were agreeing to a contract with Zaccheaus last week, but the deal was made official on Monday, the team said.

Homer reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Bears Monday as well, according to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Zaccheaus spent the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders, and had a career year in receptions (45) and yards (506), tying his career high in touchdowns with three.

Now, after spending last season with No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, he’ll head to Chicago help 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams find his groove in Ben Johnson’s new offense.

Homer joined the Bears for the 2023 season and appeared in 10 games last season, with 23 rushing yards on six carries. He also had three catches for 11 yards, but primarily played a special teams role for the Bears.

Speaking of special teams, the Bears also officially signed long-snapper Scott Daly to a new contract on Monday. Daly joined the Bears after three seasons with the Lions, and appeared in all 17 games for the Bears in 2024, with five total tackles.