Bears sign offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to one-year free-agent contract

The Bears might have a new starting center.

On Thursday, the Bears agreed to a one-year contract with center Coleman Shelton.

Shelton, 28, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He crossed paths with Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron during the 2019 season. Coleman opted out of the 2020 pandemic season but returned to the Rams in 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, Shelton gave up 34 pressures and two sacks for the Rams last Season. He was graded as PFF's 17th-ranked center for the 2023 season. In 2022, Shelton gave up 11 pressures and one sack while playing all across the interior of the offensive line.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Shelton is now expected to compete with Ryan Bates for the starting center position. The Bears acquired Bates from the Buffalo Bills for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Both Bates and Shelton have spent time at all three interior spots. Shelton has spent most of his time at center, while Bates has been primarily right guard in the NFL.

Shelton is a much-needed signing for the Bears. It gives them options at center and valuable depth on the interior of the offensive line.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.