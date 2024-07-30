DJ Moore

Bears sign DJ Moore to massive, franchise record four-year extension

The Bears are signing Moore to an extension worth $110 million

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears and DJ Moore have reached an agreement to a franchise record four-year contract extension worth $110 million with $82.6 million guaranteed, NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock confirmed Tuesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Moore becomes the first wide receiver in NFL history to have the first 10 years of his career years guaranteed.

The Bears broke standard procedure on Moore's contract, considering he still had two more years left from his initial contract with the Panthers that transferred over when the Bears traded for him. But general manager Ryan Poles wanted to act quickly to lock up the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

Moore's $110 million contract makes him the fifth-highest-paid receiver in the NFL. He trails only Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Tyeeek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown. His $27.5 million average annual value puts him seventh in the NFL just above Cooper Kupp.

Moore, 27, certainly earned the contract after a career season in 2023 during his first campaign with the Bears. Moore caught 96 passes (13th in NFL) for 1,364 yards (sixth in NFL) and eight touchdowns (eighth in NFL).

Now, joining forces with new quarterback Caleb Williams and venerable veteran Keenan Allen, it'll be interesting to see how Moore performs this season. But, after receiving a new contract, he's locked up with the Bears through the 2029 season.

