 Bears sign 6 players, including WR, and Caleb Williams' good friend, John Jackson III

Former USC WR John Jackson III, who is a good friend of Caleb Williams, earned a contract after trying out at rookie minicamp

By Josh Schrock

The Bears used their two-day rookie minicamp at Halas Hall to officially launch their development plan for quarterback Caleb Williams, start building defensive end Austin Booker, and get a look at several players on a tryout basis.

Those tryouts resulted in six players signing contracts to stay with the Bears, including four rookies.

Among the rookies who earned a contract is wide receiver John Jackson III, who is a good friend of Williams. Jackson played four seasons of college football at USC before transferring to Nevada for his final campaign. Last season, Jackson caught 35 passes for 267 yards. In his five-year career, Jackson caught 40 passes for 309 yards.

“I’m excited for him and this opportunity,” Williams said Friday when asked about Jackson. “We’ve been working hard trying to dig into the playbook and things like that because he’s in a situation where he’s coming in here trying out. Just getting in here working hard, getting after it.”

Williams and Jackson stayed after practice for a bit on Friday to continue to work on routes and timing.

Defensive back Leon Jones, linebacker Paul Moala, and defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory were the other rookie tryouts to land contracts.

Jones picked off undrafted rookie quarterback Austin Reed during Friday's scrimmage. The pass went through the intended receiver's hands, and Jones snagged it for a rare rookie minicamp highlight.

Veteran wide receiver Freddie Swain and tight end Tommy Sweeney also earned deals. Swain was a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and was with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in Seattle in 2021.

