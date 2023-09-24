Bears secondary injuries approach DEFCON levels

The Bears secondary has been ravaged by injuries in the first half of their Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs. Both starting outside corners, Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, left the game due to injury.

First, Tyrique Stevenson exited the Bears’ Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. It was the second time Stevenson has had to leave the game.

Stevenson missed a few plays in the first quarter with what appeared to be a head or neck injury. He hurt himself when he laid a big hit on Isaiah Pacheco near the goal line. Stevenson led with his head and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Pacheco. Stevenson was flagged for the hit.

Stevenson walked off the field on his own and went into the blue medical tent.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Late in the second quarter, Johnson was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Johnson initially hurt himself with about 4:30 to go in the first half, but he returned to the game shortly afterwards. Johnson had to leave the game again with under two minutes to go in the half, and was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the day.

Fellow rookie Terell Smith came in to replace Stevenson at outside corner. Jaylon Jones came in to replace Johnson.

The Bears were already down two starters in the secondary before the opening kickoff. Safety Eddie Jackson was ruled out before the game due to a foot injury he sustained in Week 2. Starting nickel corner Kyler Gordon is also out. The Bears placed him on IR two weeks ago after he had surgery to repair a broken hand.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.