Bears place WR Chase Claypool on PUP list ahead of training camp: report

The Chicago Bears will start training camp on Wednesday in Lake Forest, and the team has reportedly made a roster move, playing wide receiver Chase Claypool on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the roster move, which means Claypool won’t be on the field to start training camp:

The Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list.



Claypool, acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft pick last season, appeared in seven games for the Bears, with 14 catches for 140 yards.

Claypool had missed mandatory mini-camp in June with a variety of injuries, and it appears that his rehab isn’t going well enough for him to be back on the field when practices begin on Wednesday.

The receiver told reporters during the offseason that he had been working to better grasp offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme, and that he was ready to have a breakout year for the Bears in 2023.

“I truly believe that this year from last year will be a night and day different,” he told talkSPORT2 in the UK earlier this summer. “Obviously with the additions we had in the offseason, but also being able to stack that knowledge from last season, all those learning and those growth spurts that we had to go through, I think it’s going to be great.”

