Bears place Josh Blackwell on injured reserve list

The Bears will have to rely on their back up-back up for Sunday

By Ryan Taylor

The Bears placed cornerback Josh Blackwell on the injured reserve list, the team announced.

Blackwell joins Kyler Gordon (hand), Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins (leg), and Doug Kramer as notable players on the injured list.

That leaves Tyrique Stevenson, Terrell Smith and Greg Stroman Jr. as the likely starters for Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos.

Other names to consider are Quindell Johnson, who has three snaps as a nickel corner this season, Jaylon Jones, and Joejuan Williams.

