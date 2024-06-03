Bears offseason calendar updates as mandatory minicamp approaches

The Bears offseason is chugging along as the team works to get rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the team ready to play. Next up, mandatory minicamp.

Here’s an updated look at the Bears’ offseason calendar from now to Week 1.

MANDATORY MINICAMP – JUNE 4-6

This is the first time all the players are required to be at Halas Hall for summer work. The coaches will continue installing schemes in the classroom, then the players will take to the field for walkthroughs and competitive periods like 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills. If players don’t show up they may be subject to a fine from the team, unless it’s an excused absence.

TRAINING CAMP - MID JULY - AUGUST

This is when the bulk of the work is done to get the team in shape for Week 1, both mentally and physically. The team will ramp up from practicing in shorts and tee shirts, to shells and finally full pads. This is also the first time that the team will be allowed to practice with “live” tackling– if Eberflus chooses.

The official report dates for training camp have not been announced yet, but we know the Bears will be able to start camp early because of the next item on this list.

HALL OF FAME GAME - AUGUST 1

The Bears get a head start on the preseason with the Hall of Fame game this August. Over the course of the weekend, the league will honor new Bears Hall of Famers Steve McMichael, Devin Hester and (to a degree) Julius Peppers. On Thursday night, they’ll also take on the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It’s worth noting that the Hall of Fame does not replace a preseason game for the Bears, so they’ll play four warmups this year instead of four. The extra game will give the coaches an extra week to both get ready for the regular season and evaluate players who are trying to earn a roster spot.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.