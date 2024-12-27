Bears' offensive woes make history in loss vs. Seahawks

The Chicago Bears managed just three points in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, but history reveals just how stunning the 6-3 result was.

The Bears’ defense had one of its best performances in recent memory, holding the Seahawks to just 12 first downs, 265 yards and six points, but it wasn’t good enough as the team lost their 10th consecutive game.

The 6-3 defeat also set some remarkable history for the Monsters of the Midway. According to Pro Football Reference’s Stathead tool, Thursday’s game marked the 101st time since 1950 that the Bears have allowed six or fewer points in a game.

It also marked the third time during that span that they ended up losing, dropping their record to 98-3 in such games.

According to Stathead, the Bears had won 27 consecutive games dating back to 1999 in which they had allowed six or fewer points. Their last loss came on Oct. 24 of that year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Chicago dropping a 6-3 decision in an NFC Central battle.

The other loss prior to Thursday’s game came all the way back in 1971 when the Bears lost a 6-3 game to the Denver Broncos.

Now, the Bears will have to get to work to avoid another bad bit of history. If they lose their season finale against the Green Bay Packers, they will have lost 11 consecutive games, marking their longest-ever single-season losing streak.

The team record for longest losing streak of all time is 14, which stretched between the end of the 2022 campaign and the start of the 2023 season.