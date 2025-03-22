Bears' NFL Mock Draft Round-Up: Ashton Jeanty, Armand Membou get big hype

The Chicago Bears bolstered both their offensive and defensive lines in free agency, but could that enable them to take a big swing in the NFL Draft?

While most experts believe that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could be drafted before the Bears pick at No. 10, the idea of adding a player of his caliber could be a tantalizing one, given how effective he is in both the run and pass games and the remarkable athleticism he showed at the collegiate level.

That being said, there are plenty of options if the Bears want to continue boosting their fortunes in the trenches, and many different paths are being explored by NFL Mock Drafts in recent days.

CBS’ Sports Josh Edwards: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With Campbell and Membou off his board at No. 10, Edwards thinks the Bears will take a home run swing and try to nab the Heisman Trophy finalist. Calls him a “net positive in both the run and pass games,” and that his skill set would help take a ton of pressure off of Caleb Williams and would give Ben Johnson a running back he could use in a wide variety of situations.

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for Boise State in his final collegiate season, and also hauled in 23 catches for 138 yards.

NFL.com’s Mike Band: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Banks won the Outland Trophy as college football’s best lineman and the Lombardi Award as the best offensive lineman in the nation, and while Band praises him as a “franchise left tackle,” NFL.com’s scouting report indicates a belief that his pass blocking will need to improve to the level of his run blocking in the pros.

That said, Banks is projected as a long-term starter at either tackle or guard, giving the Bears some great versatility if they select him.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: Mykel Williams, OLB, Georgia

Kiper believes the Bears have added a decent amount of pass rush talent but that they need another gamebreaker in that department. He described Williams as a "toolsy prospect” who can win battles with speed and power off the line.

Williams had 21 total tackles and five sacks in his final season with the Bulldogs, with 14 sacks in his collegiate career.

Sports Illustrated: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

At 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, Membou is a bit undersized but was ranked as the most athletic offensive tackle at the NFL Combine earlier this year, and multiple outlets have indicated that he will ultimately shift over to left tackle in the NFL after playing right tackle at Missouri.

Sports Illustrated praised his athleticism, and echoed NFL.com’s praise of his precision on the line.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

When discussing Membou potentially shifting to left tackle, Reuter pointed out Membou worked as a tight end on the left side of the line for the Tigers and handled weak-side rushers, so he’s got some level of experience on that side.

Pro Football Network: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The site believes that Campbell projects as a starting left tackle, and says that even if the Bears keep Braxton Jones, he would be a “high-level backup” at worst. He could also fill in for Darnell Wright on the right side of the line.

Campbell was first-team All-American and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award. His experience going up against talented SEC competition should suit him well in the pros, but scouts have expressed concerns about his footwork and lack of balance at times on the line, according to NFL.com.

Walter Football: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

While Mason Graham has stolen headlines as one of the top defensive linemen in the draft, this pick would be an interesting one for the Bears. The site says Grant has “flashed upside” and is considered underrated in scouting circles.

Grant had 32 total tackles in his final season with the Wolverines, with three sacks and five defended passes to his credit.

The Ringer: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The website praised Stewart’s performance at the NFL Combine, running a 4.59 40-yard dash and putting up a 40-inch vertical jump. “Sky-high upside” is the phrase used to describe the 6-foot-5, 267-pound linebacker.

He had 1.5 sacks in his final collegiate season, and Yahoo’s Charles McDonald said that even with his subpar production, he still believes Stewart will be a first-round pick, calling him a “more disruptive player” than his stat s would indicate.