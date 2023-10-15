Nate Davis

Bears' Nate Davis carted to locker room after injury

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Bears lineman Nate Davis had to be carted to the locker room after suffering an injury against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

Davis left the game after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter.

He was examined on the sideline, then was taken to the locker room by the team’s training staff.

The Bears say he is officially questionable to return to the contest.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Davis was injured on a passing play in the second quarter. Justin Fields rolled out for a short pass to Khari Blasingame, but as he fell to the ground he appeared to roll onto Davis’ ankle.

The lineman was attended to by trainers and was taken to the locker room a short time later.

We will update this story with details as they become available.

Chicago Bears

Tyson Bagent 17 mins ago

Tyson Bagent's first NFL drive was not ideal

Justin Fields 28 mins ago

Justin Fields ruled out for Bears' game with injury

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Nate Davis
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us