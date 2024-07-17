Bears make Caleb Williams deal official after finalization drama

NOW, it's over. Officially official, as Ian Rapoport would say.

The Bears announced the finalization of Caleb Williams' rookie deal on Wednesday. NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock confirmed Tuesday the contract is a four-year deal worth $39 million with a $25 million signing bonus.

After a flurry of reports Tuesday suggested Williams had signed his rookie contract with the Bears, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio told 670 The Score on Wednesday the rookie hadn't put pen to paper, yet.

"My understanding is the contract isn't signed," Florio told 670 The Score earlier on Wednesday. "They expect it to be. They're haggling over language. And what I think they're getting into is a situation where the lawyer who's handling this isn't as versed in the nuances of the contract as an experienced and competent agent would be. I think there are some snags they're trying to work out.

"One thing I'm told is there was an effort made to get the Bears to agree not to use the franchise tag on Caleb Williams after he would finish the fifth year of his contract, assuming they would pick up the option. But that did not go anywhere."

According to Florio, Williams' team went to the Bears, requesting them to hold off usage of the franchise tag after the fifth year of his contract, assuming the Bears would pick up his option. The Bears declined, per Florio. It's uncertain if the clause reached the contract in the final agreement, but it's safe to assume it didn't considering the Bears initially declined, per Florio.

That clause would've been a historic measure, considering no rookie has ever got that clause put into their first NFL contract; even though nothing in the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) prevents rookies from achieving the measure. Veteran quarterbacks, such as Dak Prescott, have earned the clause, in part, to allow the market to dictate their value during free agency periods versus being tied to an average number with the franchise tag.

If Williams was able to get that clause printed into his contract, he would set a new precedent for future first-round quarterbacks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Seemingly, the fact that Williams is not represented by an NFLPA-certified agent contributed to the hold-up. As Florio aforementioned, "The lawyer who's handling this isn't as versed in the nuances of the contract as an experienced and competent agent would be."

Either way, the uncertainty is over. Williams will now officially be able to participate in training camp. Rookies have already reported to Halas Hall. Veterans report on Friday. The first practice with the whole team is on Saturday.

The new era officially begins.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.