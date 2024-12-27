Bears' losing streak reaches historic mark

The Chicago Bears managed just three points in yet another loss on Thursday night, but things are getting historically bad at Halas Hall.

The Bears have now lost 10 consecutive games since their bye week, falling 6-3 to the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field Thursday.

The loss made history in a different way, as it marked just the third time in 101 games the Bears have allowed six points or fewer and still lost a game, but it also tied the Bears for another dreadful record in team history.

According to Pro Football Reference’s Stathead tool, the Bears’ 10 consecutive losses have tied the record for longest single-season losing streak, which was set back in 2022.

The Bears lost the final 10 games of that season, then proceeded to lose their first four games of the 2023 season before finally beating the Washington Commanders to snap that streak.

Naturally, the Bears’ quest to avoid setting a new record for longest single-season losing streak will come down to whether or not they can beat the Green Bay Packers. It’s obligatory at this point to mention that the Bears have lost 11 consecutive games against the Packers and 16 of their last 17 overall.

That 11-game streak is the longest by either team in the long history of the rivalry, and a new chapter could be written on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field next weekend.