Devin Hester, the Bears legendary punt/kick return man, is officially in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The wait is over.@D_Hest23 is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/FoXXVgBeBx — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 9, 2024

On Thursday, the Selection Committee announced their picks for the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame class. The Pro Football Hall of Fame requires the committee to select a minimum of five names. Of the 15 Finalists in the Modern-Era player category, five were named to the Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The Selection Committee chose 15 finalists from an initial list of 173 candidates that they narrowed down to 25 semifinalists in November. In the end, they landed on seven Hall of Famers. This year marked Hester's third time as a finalist in his third year of eligibility.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hester wasn't the only Chicago Bear elected to the Hall of Fame. Julius Peppers and Steve "Mongo" McMichael --- as part of the Senior group of finalists --- were also selected for this year's Hall of Fame class.

MORE: We will never see a player like Devin Hester again, and he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

Hester played 11 seasons with the Bears. He holds NFL records in career kick-return touchdowns (19), punt-return touchdowns (14) and return touchdowns (20), which includes punts, kickoffs, missed field goals, fumbles and interceptions.

The Bears selected Hester in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was selected to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. He broke the NFL single-season record with five kick return touchdowns, then shattered his record in 2007 with six kick return touchdowns.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.