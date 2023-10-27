Bears injury report: Who's out for Chargers SNF game

The final Bears injury report ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chargers this week included some big updates for major starters, including Justin Fields. As expected, Fields was ruled out for Week 8 as he continues to work back from a dislocated thumb. That means undrafted free agent rookie Tyson Bagent will start for the second game in a row.

The offensive line should have an easier time protecting Bagent since starting right tackle Darnell Wright managed to practice in full on Friday and has no game designation, meaning he’s good to go against the Chargers. Wright did not participate in practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday with a shoulder and toe injury. Further, Braxton Jones managed to practice in a limited capacity all three days this week as he works back from a neck injury. The Bears opened Jones’ 21-day window to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, but head coach Matt Eberflus said Jones won’t play on Sunday. That means Larry Borom will continue to fill in at left tackle.

Elsewhere on the line, starting right guard Nate Davis was ruled out with an ankle injury, as expected. Eberflus said earlier this week that Davis would be unavailable. Last week, the Bears used Teven Jenkins in his place, inserted Cody Whitehair at left guard and left Lucas Patrick in the middle at center. The combo was successful, so the Bears probably rerack that same lineup.

On defense, the Bears could be without both of their starting safeties. Strong safety Jaquan Brisker (illness) and free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) are each questionable to play. Brisker was a DNP throughout the entire week, which typically portends someone sitting out on gameday, but Eberflus said that if Brisker is feeling better by Sunday he could play. Meanwhile Jackson upgraded from limited on Wednesday and Thursday to full on Friday, so he’s trending in the right direction. The Bears have used second-year player Elijah Hicks as the backup safety throughout the year. If the Bears need two replacements, Duron Harmon, Quindell Johnson or practice squad player A.J. Thomas could mix into the lineup.

Roschon Johnson is ready to make his return this Sunday. The running back cleared the concussion protocol this week, was a full participant in practice Wednesday through Friday, and has no game designation. However, D’Onta Foreman should hold onto the starting running back role due to his great play over the past two games.

Finally, reserve interior offensive lineman Dan Feeney is questionable to play with a knee injury, backup cornerback Terell Smith remains out with mononucleosis and defensive end Khalid Kareem managed three full practices in a row. Kareem is still on IR due to a hip injury he suffered earlier this season.

