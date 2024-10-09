Bears' injury report includes Teven Jenkins, Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears traveled to London Monday night for their weekend tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they’re slowly working a pair of important players back into the mix.

According to the team’s injury report, released Wednesday, defensive back Kyler Gordon and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins would have both been limited in practice had the team worked out.

Gordon is currently dealing with a heel injury, and Jenkins is still nursing the ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.

Defensive back Jaquan Brisker, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive back Terell Smith, all of whom did not travel to London with a variety of injuries, were all officially ruled out for Sunday’s game.

On the Jaguars’ side of things, several key players were limited in Wednesday’s practice. Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring), running back Travis Etienne (shoulder) and wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee) were all limited in the team’s workout ahead of their trip to London on Thursday.

The Bears will be aiming for their third straight win on Sunday, with a bye week looming before they return to the United States for an Oct. 27 showdown against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

The Bears won’t play at Soldier Field again until Nov. 10, when they open a three-game homestand against the New England Patriots.