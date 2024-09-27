Bears injury report: Andrew Billings confident he'll be full-go vs. Rams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- There are a few irreplaceable players on the 2024 Bears' roster. Players whose absence would be borderline cataclysmic for a thin team in certain spots.

Two of those players, defensive tackle Andrew Billings and right tackle Darnell Wright, appeared on the injury report this week at Halas Hall.

Billings got his leg "twisted up" during the Bears' 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. He was limited on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday. However, the defensive tackle returned to limited participation Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite the questionable designation, Billings is confident he will be full-go Sunday against the Rams and won't be on a snap count.

"I’m not going to let it hinder me," Billings said Friday when asked if he'd be diminished playing on the banged-up knee. "If I dress, I’m committed 100 percent."

Asked if he could make the injury worse by playing on it, Billings didn't shy away from the risk involved but seemed confident he could push through even if the knee is dinged more on Sunday.

“Can I make it worse? Yeah, you could make it worse," Billings said. "But then you’ve got a whole other week to recover, so it’ll be alright. Just keep my feet moving.”

Billings has been one of the most efficient pass-rushing defensive tackles in the NFL through three weeks. The Bears' decision to have him play both one-technique and three-technique has freed up Billings to flex his pass-rushing muscles.



You can’t get that wide at 1-technique, no matter what it is," Billings said. "Three, I can line up almost at a five and just rush that B gap. Three-technique gives me a lot of different looks and a lot of different tools I can use. I do appreciate playing that.”

If the Bears lost Billings, they would have to rely on Gervon Dexter, Chris Williams, and Byron Cowart on the interior, which would significantly impact a defensive line that has played above expectations to start the season.

The Bears also got good news on Wright, who was a full participant Friday and carried no designation. The second-year tackle tweaked his back in the loss vs. the Colts but will start Sunday at Soldier Field next to new right guard Matt Pryor, who has officially replaced Nate Davis in the starting lineup.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen returned to practice this week after missing the previous two games with a heel injury. Allen was a full participant Friday and the Bears are hopeful he will make his return Sunday.

Safety Kevin Byard tweaked his back during practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Rams. While the Bears are hopeful Byard will be able to play, it sounds like it will be more of a game-time decision than Billings or Allen.

The Bears will be without defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, cornerback Terell Smith, and tight end Stephen Carlson.

