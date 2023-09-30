NFL News

Bears haven't won a game since Elon Musk bought Twitter (X)

They're the only NFL team that hasn't won under Elon's direction with Twitter (X)

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears are knees deep in a 13-game losing streak.

It's the longest active NFL losing streak and the longest skid in Bears franchise history. It's not the longest streak in NFL history; it's not close, either. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 26 games in a row in the 1970s.

But, to emphasize the degree of this losing streak, may I present to you a harrowing graphic.

It's true.

Elon Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter --- now 'X' --- on Oct. 27, 2022. The Bears' last win was against the New England Patriots on Oct. 24, 2022.

It's the "Musk Curse" --- if you will --- for the Bears. They're the only team in major sports to have not won a game in that time frame.

This weekend presents the best opportunity the Bears will get to win a game. They face off against the Denver Broncos at home, who are also winless this season. Last week, the Broncos allowed the Dolphins to score 70 points --- three points from an NFL record --- against them.

Can the Bears snap this losing streak and earn a win under Musk's direction?

