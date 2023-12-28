Bears go QB, add defensive game-wrecker in latest mock draft

The upcoming 2024 NFL Draft certainly appears to favor more first-round offensive talent than defensive players. There is the obvious focus on quarterbacks, with a strong possibility of five being chosen on day one of the draft.

In addition to these high-profile quarterbacks, several game-changing pass catchers are lauded as “got-to-have-receivers,” featuring Heisman finalist Marvin Harrison Jr. Plus, there is a slew of offensive tackles and one exceptionally elite tight end from Georgia, all considered first-round certainties.

It’ll be interesting to see how many defensive players drop into the later rounds because of the multitude of difference-makers likely chosen on offense.

NOTE: For the draft order, we used tankathon.com's projected draft order.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina): QB - Caleb Williams, USC

The likelihood of Carolina winning its last two games against teams vying for the playoffs is extremely low, all but ensuring the Bears own the first pick for the second year in a row. Conventional wisdom and media pressure insist Chicago take 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams with the initial pick. However, an argument exists for trading down and investing in embattled incumbent quarterback Justin Fields. Whatever Chicago's final decision becomes, Williams is a virtual lock to be the first name called on draft night.

2. Arizona Cardinals: WR - Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Arizona has one of the league's least effective passing offenses, averaging a paltry 177.1 yards per game (29th in the NFL). Harrison is a phenomenal talent with stratospheric potential and little if any, downside to his game. A tremendous downfield weapon, Harrison averaged 16.9 yards per catch on 155 career receptions with 31 receiving scores.

3. Washington Commanders: QB - Jayden Daniels, LSU

There is new ownership in Washington, which probably means an organizational shift regarding front office administration, coaches and player personnel. The prospects of revitalizing a disgruntled fan base with Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, is tantalizing and pragmatic, considering his vast potential. His final season at LSU entailed 3812 passing yards with 40 touchdown passes to four interceptions while running for 1134 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores.

4. New England Patriots: QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina

Taking a talented signal caller with franchise potential might be the direction New England ownership chooses to pursue. Drake Maye is a big, strong-armed, six-foot-four, 220-pound quarterback with good accuracy (64.9 percent career completion rate) and NFL-level instincts. In addition, the athletic triggerman also rushed for a career 1209 yards while compiling 16 rushing scores.

5. New York Giants: OT - Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The Giants' 77 sacks allowed in just 15 games is currently the worst in the NFL, superseding the next team (Jets) by 16 more quarterback takedowns. Unfortunately, 2022 first-round pick (7th overall) Evan Neal is approaching “bust” status, currently ranked as the worst offensive tackle according to PFF metrics (83rd out of 83). The need for frontline help may spur Giants’ brass to draft the six-foot-eight, 322-pounder from Notre Dame.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

Arguably one of the most impactful offensive weapons from this draft class, Bowers is an elite athlete whose versatility makes him a singular talent. During his time at Georgia, Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. Impressively, he also averaged 10.2 yards per carry while rushing for five scores.

7. Tennessee Titans: CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Unfortunately, Caleb Farley, a former 2021 first-round pick at cornerback, has been derailed by injuries in his brief pro career (12 games/ 2 starts). If the Titans decline to pick up the option year on his rookie contract, Tennessee may draft defensive secondary standout McKinstry, who also possesses punt return skills (11.9 career average per return).

8. Chicago Bears: Edge - Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The fact that defensive disrupter Montez Sweat leads the Bears in sacks (6) despite joining the team in November emphasizes the dire need for pass rushers in Chicago. More quick than fast, Latu creatively sheds blocks and possesses an innate ability to efficiently maneuver between offensive linemen, creating havoc behind the line of scrimmage.

9. New York Jets: OT - Olu Fashanu, Penn State

An extremely athletic lineman with an impressive six-foot-six, 321-pound frame, Fashanu moves lithely but powerfully when engaging defenders. His rugged grip and long arms decisively maneuver pass rushers away from their intended targets. When attacking downfield, Fashanu’s agility allows him to maintain blocks onto the second level of defense.

10. Atlanta Falcons: QB - Bo Nix, Oregon

It's increasingly hard to ignore the consistent production Nix provides on a weekly basis. He led the nation in pass completion percentage (77.2) and threw 40 touchdowns to just three interceptions on the season. Atlanta’s front office may be willing to move on from head coach Arthur Smith and the underwhelming Desmond Ridder at quarterback

11. New Orleans Saints: WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

Nabers offers alignment versatility and an elite route-running element any NFL team could utilize. His ability to exploit defensive backs, combined with executing precise angled cuts, makes Nabers a reliable option for third-down conversions. Nabers is arguably the most efficient route-runner in this extremely deep and talented draft class.

12. Green Bay Packers: OT - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

One of the fastest risers on many draft boards is offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga. According to PFF metrics, Fuaga is one of the highest-rated offensive tackles, combining run and pass blocking for an 88.4 rating. In over 1500 plus snaps, Fuaga has never surrendered a sack and provides immediate impact as a run-blocking mauler.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: WR - Rome Odunze, Washington

Odunze possesses excellent size (6-3, 201 lbs) and speed (4.35 40-time) to challenge NFL defensive backs. His ability to track long passes over either shoulder makes him a deep threat defenses shouldn’t underestimate. Over the past two seasons, Odunze tallied 156 receptions for 2573 yards, averaging 16.5 yards per reception while catching 24 touchdown passes.

14. Denver Broncos: Edge - Dallas Turner, Alabama

Ever since the Broncos traded vaunted edge rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, their pass rush has been inconsistent and less effective. Turner is an exceptional athlete with next-level acceleration and playmaking skills most NFL teams covet. He is decidedly more explosive from a two-point stance, but his athleticism allows for some schemed alignment versatility.

15. Minnesota Vikings: QB - Michael Penix Jr., Washington

The Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota may end after this season, and with the Vikings struggling to make the playoffs, there is a slim chance the organization will re-sign the unrestricted free agent. The Vikings receiving corps is youthful but accomplished and should be instrumental in breaking in any potential rookie signal-caller. Penix plays NFL franchise-worthy football and may be exactly what Minnesota needs to replace unrestricted veteran Kirk Cousins.

16. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston): CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson

The Cardinals play hard defensively yet are ineffective when forcing interceptions (10 picks in 15 games) and struggle to make impact plays (58 passes defended / fifth worst) to close out games. Both of Wiggins’ career interceptions resulted in defensive returns for scores. His length, sinewy strength, and football IQ make him a viable target for Arizona’s future defensive designs.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT - J.C. Latham, Alabama

Latham is a limber 326-pound pass protector whose knee-bending flexibility allows him to stay leveraged behind his pad level. He is an experienced lineman, having already logged over 1,500 snaps. Throughout the season, Latham improved overall as a blocker and significantly decreased the amount of penalties called against him.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: WR - Keon Coleman, Florida State

Cincinnati wideouts Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are unrestricted free agents, and it’s possible the frugal Bengals re-sign only one of the two. Coleman’s ability to create separation and leverage his wide catching radius against defenders projects favorably at the next level. Aside from catching 11 touchdown passes, Coleman also averaged 12.0 yards on 25 punt returns this past campaign.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR - Xavier Legette, South Carolina

The Bucs are mired in salary cap restructuring mode and may not be able to afford perennial 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans. Legette is a supremely athletic player who performs like 49ers’ wideout Deebo Samuel and has a physique like the Eagles’ standout receiver, A.J. Brown.

20. Indianapolis Colts: DL - Jer’ Zhan Newton, Illinois

Technique and tenacity are apt descriptions of how Newton consistently wins against opposing linemen. Extremely quick and purposeful with his movements, Newton sheds blocks with efficiency and flows toward ball carriers on running plays. He is equally effective in applying pressure on quarterbacks running from option-style plays or attempting downfield passes.

21. Seattle Seahawks: Edge - Jared Verse, Florida State

A speed-to-power pass rusher, Verse attacks with improving counter moves and purposefulness that make him difficult to block and less predictable. He competes with a tenacity that matches his production over the past 25 games. His 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks illustrate how effective and impactful he can be for a defense.

22. Jacksonville Jaguars: DB - Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Extremely versatile and skilled, DeJean is an athletic defensive back who could literally play any secondary position and be a difference-maker (7 career interceptions) wherever he’s lined up. Jacksonville’s skill and depth in its secondary, especially the cornerback position, needs immediate improvement to seriously compete against the elite receiving talent in the AFC.

23. Los Angeles Rams: Edge - Bralen Trice, Washington

Trice is a handful for pass blockers to contend with, especially when attacking the edges of an offensive line. A power pass rusher, Trice attacks with purpose, employing counter moves that make him unpredictable and difficult to block. Over his last 26 games played, Trice registered 20.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

24. Buffalo Bills: Edge - J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Buffalo employs four pass-rushing defenders who will become unrestricted free agents at the season’s end. The Bills’ defense requires pressure from the perimeter, so they may strongly consider drafting an edge rusher like Tuimoloau. Highly productive, Tuimoloau registered 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and seven passes defended over 36 collegiate games.

25. Kansas City Chiefs: OT - Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Chiefs have struggled offensively this entire 2023 campaign, and part of their inefficiency revolves around inconsistent execution from both offensive tackles. Mims is a massive six-foot-seven, 330-pound behemoth of a man who plays to his size, showcasing an unapologetic mean streak backed with powerful arms and a balanced base.

26. Dallas Cowboys: CB - Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Effective and efficient, Burke flashes classic cover cornerback skills, having tallied 22 passes defended in just 27 career games. Burke’s coverage skills mix well in man-to-man or zone schemes. His long arms and active hands allow him to stymie receivers in press coverage, while his length and speed provide enough athleticism to stick closely with pass catchers downfield.

27. Houston Texans [via - Cleveland]: DL - Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

Head coach DeMeco Ryans is a former inside linebacker (Texans) and coached within a 49ers system that believed in rotational depth along its defensive front line. Taylor is a disruptive, thick-bodied interior defender with a good initial burst off the snap of the ball. His ability to shed blocks and penetrate behind the offensive line is evident by his career 22.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

28. Detroit Lions: Edge - Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, Penn State

The Lions' inconsistent pass rush depends too heavily on last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, Aiden Hutchinson. As a result, Detroit’s defense struggles to generate enough pressure in order to close out opposing offenses. Robinson is an explosive talent whose quick, violent hands and pliable strength make him difficult to contain off the edge.

29. Miami Dolphins: OL - Troy Fautanu, Washington

Fautanu possesses the requisite NFL height (6’4”) and weight (317 lbs), but what sets him apart from his contemporaries is his explosiveness (32-inch vertical). His burst, agility, and overall quickness allow him to move rapidly into the second level of defense. Fautanu’s rugged physicality and relentless motor make him ideal in most pro schemes.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: WR - Troy Franklin, Oregon

Philadelphia enjoys consistent contributions from its top two receivers (A.J. Brown / DeVonta Smith). However, there are two unrestricted free-agent receivers the team may not be able to afford for next season. Should the Eagles target Franklin, they’ll be acquiring a long-limbed, sinewy receiver with strong hands and the speed to threaten deep (81 receptions / 17.1 yards per catch / 14 TDs).

31. San Francisco 49ers: S - Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL)

Kinchens is the type of versatile defensive back San Francisco covets. An intelligent surveyor of the field, Kinchens’ instincts and preparation are integral to his success. In his last 22 games played, Kinchens has tabulated 118 total tackles with 11 interceptions and 11 defended passes.

32. Baltimore Ravens: WR - Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

If Egbuka is available for the Ravens, they should pounce on the opportunity to draft and pair him with rookie phenom, Zay Flowers. Over the past several years, under the tutelage of former Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach Brian Hartline, Ohio State wideouts have excelled in the pros. Egbuka may possess the most untapped potential of them all.

