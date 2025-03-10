The Chicago Bears have had a busy Monday as NFL free agency hits high gear, adding multiple pieces to their offensive and defensive lines.

The Bears knew they needed to overhaul both lines under the direction of new head coach Ben Johnson, and that’s exactly what they’ve done, adding a pair of defensive lineman and another offensive lineman as they rework their roster.

Here’s a roundup of how the day has unfolded so far.

Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons

The Bears had already added guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson in trades, but they’ve added another offensive lineman after signing Drew Dalman from the Atlanta Falcons.

The three-year deal the Bears inked Dalman to will make him one of the league’s highest paid centers, and the team will hope he can provide the same boost to their running backs as he did for Bijan Robinson, who flourished in Atlanta when Dalman returned from injury during the 2024 season.

Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

The Bears desperately needed to upgrade their defensive line, and they’ll hope that Jarrett will do just that.

The veteran lineman was cut by the Falcons on Monday and quickly signed with the Bears, inking a three-year deal with the team.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Last season Jarrett had 50 combined tackles for Atlanta and 12 quarterback hits, with nine tackles for loss in 17 games for Atlanta. He did have just two and a half sacks, but he still can get penetration into the backfield and could become a key weapon for the Bears as they try to slow down the high-flying offenses of the NFC North.

Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts

The Bears also added another edge rusher to their roster, reporting inking Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year contract on Monday.

Odeyingbo had just three sacks on the season, but he did still manage 13 quarterback knockdowns and 31 combined tackles, according to Pro Football Reference.

He has started 18 career games for Indianapolis, but figures to take on a more prominent role with the Bears, joining Montez Sweat and Austn Booker as one of the team’s primary options for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system.