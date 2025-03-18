Bears re-sign offensive lineman Doug Kramer to 1-year contract

The Chicago Bears re-signed offensive lineman Doug Kramer to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Kramer is from the Chicago area and starred at Illinois before getting drafted by his hometown team in the sixth round in 2022. He has appeared in 18 games for Chicago, including 16 last season.

Kramer has played guard and center and been used at fullback, mostly as a lead blocker. One notable exception was in Week 8 at Washington, and the result could not have been worse for the Bears.

Former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron called for Kramer to get his first career carry at the goal line with the Bears trailing by five in the fourth quarter. Instead of scoring a go-ahead touchdown, Chicago gave the ball away when Kramer and quarterback Caleb Williams fumbled the exchange.

The Bears took the lead in the closing minute of that game, only to lose on a Hail Mary touchdown by Jayden Daniels. Prior to the final play, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson taunted fans and had his back turned as the Commanders snapped the ball.

Kramer missed his rookie season because of a leg injury. In 2023, he appeared in two games for Chicago and spent about a week-and-a-half with Arizona.

Kramer figures to be a backup on a revamped line. The Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman.

