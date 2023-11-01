Bears fire running backs coach David Walker unexpectedly, per source

The Chicago Bears have dismissed running backs coach David Walker, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a sudden departure for the 2-6 team, which relies on its run game as a strength.

Walker joined Matt Eberflus’ staff when Eberflus took over as head coach in 2022. Prior to joining the Bears, Walker had seven years of NFL experience.

The Bears run game was tops in the league last season with 3,014 yards. This year they’re still one of the best, coming in at No. 5 in the NFL with 1,062 yards.

This is the second assistant coach to suddenly leave the team. Back in September, Alan Williams was not at Halas Hall as the team prepared for its Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers. Williams eventually resigned on Sept. 20 in a statement, saying he needed to focus on his health and his family. The Bears acknowledged Williams’ resignation but did not make a similar statement of their own.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It is unclear who will take over as the Bears running backs coach. The team does not have an assistant running backs coach on the staff.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.