Bears fans ranked top-10 ‘most miserable' in NFL. Here's why

Things are looking up for the Bears after an eventful offseason where they added No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and completely revamped their offense. Yet fans are reportedly still among the most miserable in the league.

A recent study from Casino.org found that Bears have the ninth-most miserable fanbase in the NFL.

The study polled 2,000 NFL fans across the country, and asked questions like “On a scale of 1-5, how satisfied are you with your team's performance over the past 5 years?” “Do you find the overall game day experience enjoyable when your team plays?” and “On a scale of 1-5, how would you rate the competence of your team's management?” Then the study took the output and assigned an “unhappiness score.”

As a group, Bears fans gave the team’s management a 2.8 out of 5 points. On a scale from one to five, with one being “very disappointed” and five being “very satisfied,” Bears fans gave the team’s performance over the past five years a 2.2. Over 51% of fans polled didn't trust the Bears' management. A full 75% said the team doesn’t have a chance of making it to the Super Bowl.

When the study put everything together, they gave Bears fans an 89.37 unhappiness score out of 100.

The Panthers had the most unhappy fans with a whopping 99.23 unhappiness score. Not surprising given the team’s recent struggles, constant turnover and costly trade that sent D.J. Moore, Caleb Williams and plenty of other starters to the Bears.

The happiest fans belong to the Kansas City Chiefs. They have an equally unsurprising 13.24 unhappiness score, probably thanks to the simple fact that Patrick Mahomes– the best quarterback in the league– has led the team to three Super Bowl championships in the last five years.

The Bears have finished in last place in the NFC North for two years in a row, but things are set up for them to turn things around quickly. The defense developed into one of the best units in the league last season and looks poised to pick up where they left off in 2024. The offense features more weapons than they’ve had since, ever? If everything comes together and the Bears make a playoff run this winter, the fan’s unhappiness score is sure to drop next offseason.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.