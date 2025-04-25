One pick down, six more to go.

Surrounded by hundreds of thousands of NFL fans at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the 2025 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night, with two big moments for the Bears -- the No. 10 pick, and Packers legend Clay Matthews started things off by sharing a "message" for their rivals from President Donald Trump himself.

"I just got off the phone with Donald Trump," Matthews said, just before "He asked me to pass a message along, to all 32 NFL franchises."

Matthews then unfolds a piece of paper, and reads the contents aloud.

“My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck," Matthew shouted, getting plenty of applause from the thousands of Packers fans in attendance.

The Chicago Bears, who finished last in the NFC North last season at 5-12, will hope to prove Matthew and the rest of Packer nation wrong during the 2025-2026 NFL season, beginning with their No. 10 pick snagged in round 1 of the draft: Michigan star tight end Colston Loveland.

Who is Colston Loveland?

The 6-foot-6 Loveland, a native Gooding, Idaho, will be paired up with Cole Kmet in the new-look Bears offense under new head coach and former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, giving quarterback Caleb Williams yet another talented weapon to throw to in the passing game.

Loveland hauled in 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in his final season with the Wolverines, with 11 career touchdowns to his credit in Ann Arbor. In January, he had surgery to reconstruct the AC joint in his right shoulder, to fix an injury he suffered in September. He is expected to be ready by training camp.

While Loveland has potential, arguably the best tight end in this class was Penn State's Tyler Warren. Warren went four picks later to the Indianapolis Colts.

As the draft continues, the Bears have six more picks to go.

What draft picks do the Bears have left?

As things stand, the Bears currently hold the No. 39 and the No. 41 picks in the second round, which gets underway Friday night.

They also have one third-rounder (No. 72) on Friday, plus one pick in the fifth (No. 148) and two in the seventh round (No. 233, No. 240) on Saturday.

The Bears got the 41st pick in the draft by virtue of their 5-12 record on the season, but they also landed the No. 39 pick because of the 2023 trade that sent the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

In exchange, the Bears got what turned out to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, but also got wide receiver DJ Moore and a second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

What do the Bears need?

The Bears have used quite a bit of capital on improving their offensive line this offseason, but there are still significant questions at left tackle, especially with the health of Braxton Jones, and at right tackle.

The Bears could also use some depth at guard even after acquiring Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

Outside of that, the Bears are likely still looking for a running back to pair with D’Andre Swift, and they most certainly will need some additional help on their defensive line, especially with Dennis Allen taking over as defensive coordinator.

Finally, the Bears could look to get a boost at outside linebacker.

Who should the Bears pick?

If the Bears are looking for more help on their pass rush, they could potentially look at Marshall linebacker Mike Green, who led the FBS in sacks last season, or they could look at Boston College linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Toledo’s Darius Alexander remains on the board at defensive tackle, and Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau is also available if they choose to go that direction.

Two running backs went off the board in the first round, with Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson likely the top-available back at that spot. His Buckeye teammate Quinshon Judkins is also available, as are Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson and Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo.

Things have definitely gotten thinner at offensive line, with Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery and William and Mary’s Charles Grant likely two of the top remaining linemen.

Arkansas’ Landon Jackson and Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte are also still options at defensive end if the Bears aim to go that direction.

What time is the NFL Draft Friday, and what channel is it on?

The 2025 NFL Draft continues at 6 p.m. Friday, with the draft continuing on ESPN and the NFL Network.