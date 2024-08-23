Bears' Douglass Coleman III stretchered off the field after scary injury

Bears defensive back Douglass Coleman III was stretchered off the field at Arrowhead Stadium after enduring a horrible injury from the play.

It was a scary scene as both teams came out to the field to surround Coleman in support.

Scary stuff here. #Bears safety Douglas Coleman III is on a backboard and is about to be transferred to a stretcher. The entire bench walks across the field in support. pic.twitter.com/qkm0bqmcVQ — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 23, 2024

It's unclear what Coleman, 26, injured.

He played two years in the CFL (Canadian Football League) in 2022 and 2023. He appeared in 22 games for the Ottawa Redblacks. He recorded 78 tackles, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns with the Redblacks.

He signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was cut at the end of training camp.

