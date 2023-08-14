Bears detail how Tremaine Edmunds is keeping up without practice

Missed practices are starting to mount for middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. We haven’t seen the prized Bears free agent signing on the practice field since Aug. 4 as he deals with an undisclosed injury.

This is the time of year when teams work on installing their schemes and build chemistry with one another. With so many new faces on the defense– especially in the front seven– it’s even more important for guys to work together consistently on that practice field. Head coach Matt Eberflus admitted last week that the long list of players who have missed practice is concerning from a continuity standpoint.

At the same time, Eberflus sounds confident that Edmunds will be able to step in and know what he’s doing whenever he’s healthy enough to get back onto the practice field. Eberflus said on Monday that Edmunds is doing everything he can do off the field, so he’s confident in Edmunds’ mental command of the defense.



“That would be the walkthroughs, the meetings, the night walkthroughs,” Eberflus said. “So he’s getting all the calls, all the defenses, the different things we’re putting in at this time. We’re building our menu board for the season right now, so the first and second down, third down, red zone, two-minute– we’re doing that on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. So he’s engaged in all that, building that menu board and making sure that he understands that we can pull those things off during the course of the year as we build our gameplan for the week.”

Eberflus maintained Edmunds is not dealing with a long term injury and his rehab is progressing as the Bears expect. He’s previously said that he’s not concerned about Edmunds getting ready to play for Week 1.

