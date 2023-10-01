Bears' defense sets record with lapses vs. Broncos

The Chicago Bears have long been known for their stellar defense, but the team just set a record that no one wants to possess.

The Bears held a 28-7 lead over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but they gave up 21 unanswered points to allow Denver to tie things up in the fourth quarter.

The finishing blow on the comeback came from Denver’s defense, after Nik Bonitto sacked Justin Fields, forcing a fumble. Jonathon Cooper then picked the ball up and scampered home for a 35-yard touchdown to tie the game at 28-28.

With 28 points, the Broncos became the 14th straight Bears opponent to score at least 25 points in a game, and according to OptaSTATS, that makes the Bears the first team in NFL history to achieve that feat:

The Chicago Bears are the first team to allow 25 or more points in 14 consecutive games in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/eDBKiIYbwV — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 1, 2023

The Bears came into the game as one of the worst defenses in the NFL, allowing 407.3 yards and 35.3 points per game. The yardage is third-worst in the league, and the 35.3 points per game likely would be the worst in the league if the Broncos hadn’t allowed 70 points to the Miami Dolphins a week ago.

