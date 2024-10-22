How to watch Bears vs. Commanders in potential showdown of top draft picks

The top two picks from the 2024 NFL Draft could potentially face off in the NFL for the first time this week.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will visit Jayden Daniels' Washington Commanders in a matchup that's only grown in anticipation since the two quarterbacks heard their names called in April.

The Bears took Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, with the top pick in the 2024 draft. He has found his footing after a rocky start and is playing his best football as a pro thus far, most recently tossing four touchdown passes in a convincing win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Daniel, meanwhile, has taken the league by storm and brought a whole new energy to Washington. The 2023 Heisman winner, who was selected right behind Williams at No. 2 overall, has the Commanders at 5-2 through seven weeks, already exceeding the team's win total from last season.

An injury could keep Daniels out of the Commanders' matchup with Williams and the Bears, though. Daniels hurt his ribs early in Washington's blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers and is "week-to-week," per head coach Dan Quinn. While the injury is not considered long-term, it could keep him sidelined for Week 8.

Here's how you can watch the Bears-Commanders showdown.

When is the Bears vs. Commanders Week 8 game?

The Bears will battle the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 27.

What time is the Bears vs. Commanders Week 8 game?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Bears-Commanders will kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT.

The game was originally slated for 12 p.m. CT, but the NFL flexed it into a later afternoon slot and dropped the Eagles-Bengals game from 3:25 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Where is the Bears vs. Commanders Week 8 game?

The game will be played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

How to watch Bears vs. Commanders in Week 8

Bears-Commanders will air on CBS.

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) will be on the call.

How to live stream Bears vs. Commanders in Week 8

Live stream: ParamountPlus.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app