Bears-Colts Week 3 game the most expensive Colts home game on record

The Bears are helping the Colts' business boom this weekend.

According to TickPick, Week 3's Bears-Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium is currently the most expensive Colts home game on record.

The average purchase price of Sunday's game is $356, which is 58% more expensive than their upcoming matchup against the Lions in November, which currently stands as the second most costly Colts home game on record. Not only is the forthcoming game their most expensive on record, but it's also by a landslide.

The "get-in" price for fans is $247. The most expensive ticket available is $1,503. The largest purchase on record for the game is three tickets bought in Section 141 for $1,34 each, totaling $5,202.

The Bears and Colts haven't faced off against each other since 2020. But back then, fans weren't allowed to attend games due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The last time fans could watch a Bears-Colts game was in 2016, when the Colts defeated the Bears, 29-23, at home.

