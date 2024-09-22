Bears-Colts inactives: Nate Davis active but Matt Pryor expected to play

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has been looking for consistency on his offensive line, but that search will look a little different Sunday when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Right guard Nate Davis tweaked his groin in practice and was questionable entering Sunday. Davis is active, but the expectation is that he will either split reps with Matt Pryor or be a "healthy inactive" who will only take the field if needed.

The Bears praised Pryor throughout the summer for his versatility and tenacity in the run game.

"He's really improved," Eberflus said of Pryor on Friday. "He's one of our most improved linemen. ... We really see improvement in him and what he's brought to the table in terms of his work ethic, his energy, and what he brings there, too, as a teammate."

Davis missed a large chunk of training camp with the same groin issue and split reps with Ryan Bates during the Bears' season-opening win against the Tennessee Titans. With Bates on injured reserve with a shoulder/elbow injury, Pryor is the next man up for a Bears' offensive line that has been a liability in front of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams through two games.

"What I notice is it just kind of looks like one guy or two guys are shooting ourselves in the foot and then we’re just kind of taking turns," left tackle Braxton Jones said during the week. "So I know as an O-line, we talk about being all in the same rhythm, and that just starts with getting to the ball fast, being able to get our calls out, and then ripping the runs and just being better technically."

The Bears will be without starting wide receiver Keenan Allen for the second consecutive game due to a nagging heel injury.

Allen didn't travel with the team due to personal reasons. The 32-year-old receiver hasn't practiced since the Friday before Week 1, but the Bears feel he is progressing toward a return.

"His heel was getting better," Eberflus said Friday of Allen. "He’s working back with the trainers. Speeds are getting better. Cutting. Moving. All that’s better."

With Allen out, the Bears will likely once again lean on DeAndre Carter to fill the third wide receiver role behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

Here are the rest of the inactive for Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium: