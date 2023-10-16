Bears backup running backs provide bright spot on bad day

The major takeaways from the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings largely paint a poor picture for the team. Justin Fields hurt his hand and it’s unclear if he’ll need to miss time, and if he misses time it’s unclear how long he’ll be gone. Tyson Bagent looked great over the middle portion of his relief performance, but a fumble at the beginning and a bad interception at the end ruined any chances of a Bears comeback. The team managed to force three fumbles, but only managed to recover one of them– and they weren’t able to do anything following the lone takeaway. Three snaps after T.J. Edwards forced a fumble that Tremaine Edmunds recovered, Fields threw an interception on a 3rd-and-2 play.

Heading into the game it seemed like the rushing attack might have a tough time working effectively, considering they were working without Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson, their top two backs. However, D’Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans each stepped into significant roles after significant time away from the field, and they each played well.

“I love the way he got down north and south,” head coach Matt Eberflus said about Foreman. “Did a really nice job with that. He created a lot of those momentum plays for that drive that we had at the end.”

Foreman was a healthy scratch for the four Bears games and finished his day with 15 carries for 65 yards. His last five rushes of the game went for eight yards, six yards, no gain, six yards, then 10 yards. One of those rushes set up Bagent’s touchdown sneak. After the game however, Foreman was focused on the plays he didn’t make that could’ve given the Bears a better chance to win.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I’ve just got to find a way to make that one guy miss and take it the distance,” said Foreman. “I think for my first game in awhile being back out there I did some good things. Gotta be positive about those things, but definitely some things that I’ve gotta clean up and fix, so looking forward to doing that.

“We still had a chance to win. Just some shoestring tackles. If I could’ve come out of one of those, I could’ve gave us a chance to win the game.”

Foreman also fumbled to start a second-quarter drive. It could’ve been devastating if the Vikings had recovered deep in Bears territory, but Robert Tonyan was able to fall on the ball and the Bears punted a few plays later. Eberflus acknowledged the fumble, but praised Foreman’s ability to put the bad moment behind him.

“I told him, ‘Hey, that’s just one time,’ and we got lucky on that one. I told him, ‘Just gotta make sure you secure it the rest of the way,’ and he did.”

The Bears signed Evans off of the Dolphins practice squad last Monday and made his 2023 debut on Sunday. He carried the ball nine times for 32 yards.

“He was put in the mix on short notice and able to operate,” said Eberflus.

Part of the reason the Bears were able to get Evans involved less than one week after he joined the team was because he played for the Bears last season. For the most part, Evans spent 2022 on the Bears practice squad, but he appeared in six games and rushed 14 times for 64 yards in those games.

“It felt good to be back out with the guys,” Evans said. “That’s not the result that we wanted, but I’m thankful for this opportunity. You only get 17 guaranteed (games), and in Miami I was on the practice squad so I missed some opportunities there. Coming here, them giving me an opportunity, it’s a blessing.”

There were more factors that played a role in the Bears’ successful run game, like strong run blocking and the Vikings paying extra attention to make sure Fields didn’t beat them with his legs. The way both Foreman and Evans ran the ball on Sunday can’t be discounted though, and should give the team confidence that their run game can still work effectively if Herbert and Johnson miss more time.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.