The Bears love that Caleb Williams is thinking big about his NFL career, before he’s even drafted.

A picture of Williams’ phone circulated earlier this week, which showed his goals clearly listed on his lock screen. Included was “Superbowls x8,” a nod to surpassing Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl championships. Some have balked at Williams’ lofty goals considering he’s never taken an NFL snap, but the Bears don’t see it that way.

“I think we all should have huge goals,” said GM Ryan Poles. “We have huge goals here – win multiple championships. And that’s what we shoot for.”

Most players set personal goals at the start of every season and the team encourages the practice.

“You’re more intentional when you have these goals, you have to live a certain way, you have to practice a certain way, you have to go about your business a certain way in order to accomplish those,” Poles said. “If everything else is in line underneath that, that gets me excited.”

Other than a Super Bowl run in 2006 and a handful of NFC North titles, the Bears have been mired in mediocrity– or sometimes worse– since their 1985 Super Bowl victory. Guys like Poles, and soon Williams, are in Chicago to turn things around. Part of the way they aim to do that is by raising the standard and expecting more from the organization.

Another one of Williams’ goals: to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. It’s a goal Williams has had for a long time, and something he’ll almost certainly get to cross off his list this Thursday.

