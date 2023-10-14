Bears activate Kyler Gordon off injured reserve

Kyler Gordon is back. The Bears officially activated the sophomore cornerback off injured reserve.

The Bears have activated Kyler Gordon off IR. Starting slot corner is back — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 14, 2023

Gordon suffered a broken hand after Week 1's contest against the Packers. He was immediately placed on injured reserve and was ready to return upon lifting the four-week ineligibility.

The sophomore will slide back into his native post as a slot corner alongside Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson. That isn't to say, however, that the Bears will be without significant names on Sunday against the Vikings.

They have a CVS receipt of injuries on the report. Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson, Khalil Herbert, Terrell Smith and Equanimeous St. Brown are all out for Sunday's game. Eddie Jackson and Lucas Patrick are both questionable.

