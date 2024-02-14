The winds of change are blowing in the NFL. The coaching carousel came to a stop earlier this year, the Super Bowl is done and soon it will be time for upcoming free agents to find their new homes. Each year, the majority of the focus is placed on which quarterbacks will end up with new teams and this year will be no different. The prevailing opinion among NFL pundits is that the Bears will draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick this April and trade away Justin Fields. Vegas oddsmakers agree.

So what could a trade package for the current Bears quarterback look like? Any deal obviously depends on which team the Bears get together with for a potential deal. Here are some mock trade packages, ranging from reasonable to out of this world.

ATLANTA FALCONS: NO. 43 OVERALL PICK

When Justin Fields trade rumors first started surfacing, Atlanta was a destination that came up right away. They’re loaded with young playmakers like Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. Adding a quarterback who’s a threat on designed runs could take the offense to the next level. The question was always if Arthur Smith was the right coach for Fields, since Smith and the Falcons passed on Fields in 2021. But now Smith is out of town.

This would be the storybook landing spot for Fields since he grew up 30 miles outside of Atlanta and grew up cheering for Michael Vick. It would also make sense for the Bears since the Falcons’ second-round pick is several spots higher than the next team on this list. Of course, the Falcons could prefer another rookie QB and use their first-round pick to address the position.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: NO. 51 OVERALL PICK

Adam Schefter changed the conversation– and moved the markets– when he reported that Mike Tomlin is a fan of Fields earlier this week. Kenny Pickett has shown flashes of first-round talent in his two years with the Steelers, but overall his performance has been underwhelming. It’s conceivable that Pittsburgh adds another QB to at least compete for the starting job, like they did when they signed Mitchell Trubisky in 2022.

The Steelers cut Trubisky on Monday and Mason Rudolph’s contract expires in March, so they’ll have to add new quarterbacks to the room. But remember that bit about Arthur Smith passing on Fields in 2021 from the Falcons blurb? He’s the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator and there are already rumors of him reuniting with Ryan Tannehill this season after the two succeeded together in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: NO. 78 OVERALL PICK

Geno Smith revitalized his career in Seattle, but new head coach Mike McDonald has taken over the team. McDonald previously worked as the Ravens defensive coordinator, so maybe he wants a QB who’s a bit more of a threat with his legs after watching Lamar Jackson for so long? Or maybe new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who joins the Seahawks after working as the Washington Huskies OC, convinces the team to draft Michael Penix Jr. instead? Or maybe the Bears get a better offer from another team since the Seahawks already traded away their second-round pick to the Giants in exchange for Leonard Williams? Whatever the reason, this one feels a little less likely.

DENVER BRONCOS - NO. 76 OVERALL PICK

When Dianna Russini reported that the Broncos plan to cut Russell Wilson in March, Denver became a surprise potential landing spot for Fields. However it falls into the “unlikely” category for a couple of reasons. First, the Broncos’ second-round pick belongs to the Saints due to last year’s Sean Payton trade. Second, Payton recently said the top trait he looks for in a quarterback is quick processing, and that’s one of the knocks against Fields.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - NO. 34 OVERALL PICK

After Mac Jones flamed out in 2023, the Patriots need a new quarterback. Why not Jones’ 2021 draft classmate? One reason the Patriots might pass is that at least one exciting rookie prospect will fall to them in either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. One reason the Patriots might be in is that a trade for Fields frees them up to draft wide receiver phenom Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - NO. 3 OVERALL PICK IN EXCHANGE FOR FIELDS, NO. 9 PICK, NO. 75 PICK AND 2025 FOURTH-ROUND PICK

This is where we get really wild and crazy. If we’re going by draft value charts, this type of package would be close to even– assuming the Patriots agree Fields is worth a second-round pick. The Texans shocked the world when they traded up to draft Will Anderson just moments after selecting C.J. Stroud. Maybe Bears GM Ryan Poles take a page out of their playbook? Doesn’t feel likely, but a blockbuster move like this would put the Bears in position to draft Harrison Jr. themselves.

