Jaylon Johnson says he's ‘for sure' playing against the Vikings

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson confirmed his own return to the field next week on 670 the Score with Parkins & Spiegel. He's missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury.

He mentioned he hopes the Bears let him loose in coverage against Justin Jefferson.

"I'm gonna guard him, of course," Johson said. "He can't run no matter where he's at. I'm hoping I can guard him more than I would be expected to, or not expected to. I can only do what I'm coached to do, what I'm told to do. But I'm really hoping they give me that matchup and really run loose with him."

Having Johnson back on the field is vital for the Bears.

The defense has been leaning on younger corners like Terrell Smith, Greg Stroman Jr. and Jaylon Jones for help in the secondary. Along with Johnson, Kyler Gordon has missed the past four games after breaking his hand. He aims to return for Week 6.

